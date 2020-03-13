William Blair Comments on Stitch Fix Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,039,561.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

