Vail Resorts, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MTN)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Summit Materials Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Summit Materials Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC
Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report