Vail Resorts, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

