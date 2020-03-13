First Analysis Weighs in on Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – First Analysis issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bill.com in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. First Analysis analyst anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Bill.com stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.33. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

