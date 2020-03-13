Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCYC. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.51% and a negative net margin of 221.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

