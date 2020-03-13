Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £62,000 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 41.59 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.82. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 66 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 63.79 ($0.84).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

