Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £62,000 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 41.59 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.82. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
