Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Insider Purchases £120,000 in Stock

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider Mike Clasper acquired 200,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).
COA stock opened at GBX 55.15 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. Coats Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $802.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.40.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.
Coats Group Company Profile
Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.
