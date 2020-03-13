Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Insider Purchases £120,000 in Stock

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider Mike Clasper acquired 200,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

COA stock opened at GBX 55.15 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. Coats Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $802.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coats Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coats Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

