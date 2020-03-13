Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

