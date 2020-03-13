Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apartment Investment and Management Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIV. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE:AIV opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

