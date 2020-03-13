Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on NOW Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOW in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NOW’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of DNOW opened at $6.27 on Thursday. NOW has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NOW by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 604,589 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 401,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NOW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after acquiring an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

