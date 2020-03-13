AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AFLAC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

AFL stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $350,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $105,510,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

