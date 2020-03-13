Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.63

Headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news impact score of -1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $248.23 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

