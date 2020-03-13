Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Decreased by Analyst

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCPH. Nomura upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.