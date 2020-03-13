Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

