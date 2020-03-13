Eastgroup Properties Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.83. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.