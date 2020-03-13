Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Athene in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $74,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Earnings History and Estimates for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

