Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Athene in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $74,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

