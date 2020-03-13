Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.36.

WDO stock opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.06.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,912.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wesdome Gold Mines Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to “Buy”
Wesdome Gold Mines Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to “Buy”
Seven Generations Energy Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts
Seven Generations Energy Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts
Americas Silver Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada
Americas Silver Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada
Canaccord Genuity Cuts TORC Oil and Gas Price Target to C$3.00
Canaccord Genuity Cuts TORC Oil and Gas Price Target to C$3.00
Suncor Energy Price Target Cut to C$33.00
Suncor Energy Price Target Cut to C$33.00
National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy Price Target to C$36.00
National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy Price Target to C$36.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report