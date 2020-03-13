Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to “Buy”

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.36.

WDO stock opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.06.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,912.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

