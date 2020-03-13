Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 429.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.54.

VII opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The company has a market cap of $669.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.47.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

