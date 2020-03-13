Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 429.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.54.

VII opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The company has a market cap of $669.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.47.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

