Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

USA opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

