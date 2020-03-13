Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

USA opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

