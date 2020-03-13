Canaccord Genuity Cuts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$3.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.57 million and a PE ratio of -265.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.30%. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,200.00%.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

