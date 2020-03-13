Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. GMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.34 and a 52-week high of C$46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

