National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$36.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.34 and a twelve month high of C$46.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

