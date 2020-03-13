Head-To-Head Survey: MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) versus Cardinal Health (NASDAQ:CAH)

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Cardinal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $3.83 million 7.34 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Cardinal Health $145.53 billion 0.08 $1.36 billion $5.28 8.03

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MultiCell Technologies and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Health 1 7 1 0 2.00

Cardinal Health has a consensus target price of $58.57, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% Cardinal Health -2.81% 45.21% 4.04%

Summary

Cardinal Health beats MultiCell Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to support the development, marketing, and distribution of specialty pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmacy management, and medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also distributes a range of national brand products; and medical products to patients' homes, as well as provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.