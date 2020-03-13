Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) & Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 0.76 -$11.90 million ($0.62) -7.61 Progress Software $413.30 million 3.42 $26.40 million $2.29 13.67

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -24.54% N/A -15.02% Progress Software 6.39% 32.03% 12.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Progress Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Progress Software has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.33%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Inspired Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

