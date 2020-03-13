Critical Review: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ONEW)

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MarineMax alerts:

83.2% of MarineMax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of MarineMax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MarineMax and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax 0 2 5 0 2.71 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00

MarineMax currently has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 134.06%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.40%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than MarineMax.

Profitability

This table compares MarineMax and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax 3.09% 11.22% 5.34% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarineMax and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax $1.24 billion 0.17 $35.99 million $1.63 5.87 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarineMax has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

MarineMax beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats. It also provides marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company offers novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as charters power yachts. Further, it provides new or used boat finance services; and arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, credit life, accident, and casualty insurance coverage. As of November 1, 2018, the company had 63 retail locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. Additionally, it maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The company also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of October 21, 2019, it operated 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.