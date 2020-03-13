ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) & Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Financial Contrast

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU CORP/ADR and Udg Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU CORP/ADR 4.72% 14.32% 4.95% Udg Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ITOCHU CORP/ADR and Udg Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU CORP/ADR $104.52 billion 0.27 $4.51 billion $5.84 6.54 Udg Healthcare $1.32 billion 1.83 $3.80 million N/A N/A

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Udg Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and Udg Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Udg Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udg Healthcare has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ITOCHU CORP/ADR beats Udg Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, petrochemical, and IPP projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells textile machinery, auto parts, medical equipment, electronic systems, and construction machinery; and owns, operates, and leases ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, alumina, etc.; processes and trades in steel products; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, and non-ferrous products; and engages in steel recycling business. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, and electricity, as well as basic pharmaceutical products, sulfur, fertilizers, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, electronic materials, etc. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment is involved in the wood products and building materials, pulp, paper, hygiene, natural rubber, tire, and logistics businesses; and real estate management and development, housing and renovation, etc. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers information technology solutions, Internet related services, venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, financial services, and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services. This segment supports healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle; and provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies. The Sharp segment provides contract and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and serialization solutions. The company was formerly known as United Drug plc and changed its name to UDG Healthcare plc in August 2013. UDG Healthcare plc was founded in 1948 and is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

