Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Clipper Realty pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

70.1% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clipper Realty and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agree Realty 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.81%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $82.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -1.08% -0.79% -0.11% Agree Realty 42.72% 5.64% 3.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $110.00 million 1.47 -$3.63 million $0.45 20.22 Agree Realty $187.48 million 16.46 $80.08 million $3.08 21.98

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

