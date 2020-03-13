Comparing LYFT (LYFT) & Its Peers

LYFT (NASDAQ: LYFT) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LYFT to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LYFT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 1 9 32 0 2.74 LYFT Competitors 1380 5523 9349 425 2.53

LYFT presently has a consensus target price of $64.82, suggesting a potential upside of 171.46%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.95%. Given LYFT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LYFT is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LYFT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $3.62 billion -$2.60 billion -2.41 LYFT Competitors $2.88 billion $431.63 million 14.40

LYFT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. LYFT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -71.96% -167.96% -42.78% LYFT Competitors -0.80% -16.52% 0.08%

Summary

LYFT competitors beat LYFT on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

