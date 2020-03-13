Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.33 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce sales of $182.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.20 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $832.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.80 million to $854.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $949.78 million, with estimates ranging from $891.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.78.

National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

