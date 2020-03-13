$22.91 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $22.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.71 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $21.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $133.70 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $168.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $256.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

