Critical Analysis: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) vs. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TELA Bio and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.06% 17.32% 5.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TELA Bio and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 75.39%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Insight Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.23 $6.12 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $7.73 billion 0.18 $159.41 million $5.42 7.19

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. The company also provides insight managed office that offers desktop and notebook devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; insight managed mobility, which offers tablet and cellular-based devices paired with cloud-based applications and its service desk; insight managed collaboration that allows clients to outsource their voice, conferencing, and collaboration/team applications; insight managed deployment, which comprises multi-site deployments of devices or technology; and identity and access management, and Software as a Service solutions. In addition, it offers hybrid cloud, an on-premise converged infrastructure; intelligent network that provides core wide area network, local area network, wireless, and security solutions; infrastructure management services; and network security and security incident event management, and Infrastructure as a Service solutions. Further, the company provides digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints; custom-developed applications to enable client-to-customer engagement; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom solutions, which enable clients review insights within their data. Additionally, it distributes hardware and software products; offers enterprise data center solutions; and provides business technology consulting and managed services. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

