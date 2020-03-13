Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSB. Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

NYSE FSB opened at $22.96 on Friday. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.