Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,202,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Analyst Recommendations for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Financial Network Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Franklin Financial Network Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Editas Medicine Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Editas Medicine Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Hammerson Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Hammerson Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.54 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.54 Million
OGE Energy Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
OGE Energy Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Xerox Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Xerox Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report