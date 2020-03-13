Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,202,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

