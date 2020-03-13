Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 230 to GBX 175. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hammerson traded as low as GBX 169.80 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 184.45 ($2.43), with a volume of 433639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.80 ($2.23).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMSO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 218 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.38 ($3.35).

In related news, insider Adam Metz acquired 25,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £45,750 ($60,181.53). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.35.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hammerson plc will post 3097.7547545 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

