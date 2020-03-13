Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $12.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.81 million and the highest is $14.56 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $35.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $37.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.69 million, with estimates ranging from $110.64 million to $130.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.03.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

