OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,007,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

