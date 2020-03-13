Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE XRX opened at $23.90 on Friday. Xerox has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xerox by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,045 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

