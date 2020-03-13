Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 663.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $151,561,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $6,633,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $31,093,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

