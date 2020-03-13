UBS Group Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to “Buy”

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. easyJet has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.17.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

