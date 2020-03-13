Reviewing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 14.54% 5.80% 0.62% Citizens Community Bancorp 12.55% 7.51% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Western New England Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.94%. Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.21%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Western New England Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.73 $13.35 million $0.51 11.71 Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.35 $9.46 million $0.96 9.40

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Western New England Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

