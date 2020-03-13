SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54.
SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR Company Profile
