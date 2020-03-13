SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54.

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

