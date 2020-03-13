FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Jimmy Groombridge Acquires 151 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £149.49 ($196.65).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jimmy Groombridge acquired 121 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($197.37).

On Friday, January 10th, Jimmy Groombridge acquired 124 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 88.45 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.91).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

