TheStreet Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.97. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

