Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

