C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.85.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after acquiring an additional 507,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.