TheStreet Lowers CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CIT. Stephens raised their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

