Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

CLI stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

