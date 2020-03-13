Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.
CLI stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
