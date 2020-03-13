TheStreet Lowers Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE CPF opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,352 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

