Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLS. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FLS stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after purchasing an additional 387,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,745,000 after purchasing an additional 183,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

