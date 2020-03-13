Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $571.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.