Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.31. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Groves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.